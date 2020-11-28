Frank Mike Kulacz, 87, of Boscawen, NH died November 23, 2020 while in hospice care at Merrimack County Nursing Home.
He was born in Franklin, the son of Michal and Agnes H. (Slowik) Kulacz. He was a long-time resident of Franklin, eventually moving to Concord in 1999.
He attended Franklin schools and was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1951.
Frank and his family owned and operated the former Franklin Dairy and Franklin Dairy Bar from 1934-1979. He was last employed by, and retired from, Acme Staple Company in West Franklin.
Frank was a longtime member and Officer of the Polish Home Association. He was a communicant of St. Paul (now St. Gabriel) Parish.
He is predeceased by his five brothers, Frederick J. Kulacz, Stanley J. Kulacz, Sr., Joseph S. Kulacz, Walter M. Kulacz, and Albert M. Kulacz, Sr.; four sisters, Jennie (Kulacz) Grabowski, Carol S. Kulacz, Julia K. Kulacz, and Stella V. Kulacz.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret A. (Powden) Kulacz of Concord, NH; one son, Albert Z. Beaupre III of Houston, TX; two daughters, Debra M. Beaupre of Campton, NH and Kimberly A. (Kulacz) Carr of Andover, NH; four grandchildren, Michael LaValley of Tulsa, OK, Joseph LaValley of Los Angeles, CA, Amanda Beaupre of Houston, TX, and Miles Frank Hurlbutt of Andover, NH; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Frank's life will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin NH 03235; Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303, or to the charity of one's choice
.
The family of Frank M. Kulacz wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Merrimack County Nursing Home and Hospice Care workers.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements.