Frank Monroe Haley
1923 - 2020
Frank Monroe Haley of Andover, New Hampshire, passed away in his home on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 97 years old. Frank was born in East Andover, NH on August 4, 1923 to Myrtie Sleeper Haley and Frank Morse Haley, where he lived for most of his life. He attended Andover Elementary, Middle and High School, graduating in 1941. From there, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps on January 3, 1942, and served for 4 years. During his time in the service, he was awarded 2 Purple Hearts. When he returned, he resided in Penacook, NH for 3 years, where he was a member of the Penacook Congregational Church, as well as a member of the Oddfellows local, regional, and Grand Deputy of Contoocook Lodge number 23.

He then moved to Andover, NH and started Andover Milling Company, where he was the owner and operator for 15 years until 1968. After that, he went to work for Gamble and Yale Lumber Company in Bridgeport, CT as a lumber buyer for 21 years. He then started the Haley Lumber Company in Andover and was the owner and operator for 15 years until he retired due to blindness at 79 years of age. After retirement, he was involved in fundraising for the New Hampshire Association for the Blind for the next 15 years. Frank was an active member in his community, where he was a member of the Andover Fire Company, the Andover Congregational Church, a member of the Andover Lions Club, a member of the American Legion post number 101 at the Crosby and Gilbert Post, and played a major role in founding and establishing the Andover Rescue Squad. Frank was also the leader of the Congregational Pilgrim Fellowship youth program for 3 years.

Frank is survived by his wife, Anne Haley, his sister Irene Jewett, his daughter Joan, his four sons and their wives, Michael and Vickie, Glenn and Irene, Larry, and Marty and Norma, as well as his four grandchildren Jennifer, Katie, Mariah and Shannon and one great-grandchild, Tenaya.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Lake View Cemetery, East Andover, NH with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Future In Sight in Frank's name to 25 Walker St., Concord, NH 03301.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.



Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
