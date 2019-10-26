Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Thomas Lucia Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Thomas Lucia, Sr., affectionately known as "Fuf", passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 21, 2019.



Fuf rode the heck out of his Harley; keeping up with his favorite quote, he skid in sideways with a Coors Light in hand, in a used and totally worn out body, shouting "WoooHooo, What a Ride!" He was a great mechanic, owned and operated Franks VW Repair in Concord for many years. His love of VW's inspired him to customize a VW bug into a 2-seater with a cool flatbed that we often cruised to the beaches in.



He loved racing Go-Karts to which he frequently held that checkered flag. He was also an avid skeet shooter and loved throwing horseshoes.



Fulfilling one of his dreams to live in California where he could ride all year round, he moved in 1990 to Whittier, CA with his youngest child, where he built bikes and opened a bike shop.



Known for raising hell, Fuf loved a good party. He loved camping, super-modified races, the Patriots & Red Sox and spending time at the Beach.



He was predeceased by his father, Wallace "Cutty" Lucia, his mother Beatrice and his brother, Carl Cuddemi.



He leaves his wife, Sharon Judson, his ex-wife and friend, Nancy Merrill Spain, his children; Tamra Burke and her husband Jim of Center Barnstead, Tracy Merrill and Michael, Derek Lucia all of Loudon and Frankie Lucia Jr. of Huntington Beach, CA, grandchildren; Morgan, Kennedy, Ryker, Reese, Mia, Devan, Myles and Jaxon and great grandchildren; Faelyn and Kashton.



Respecting Fuf's wishes, there will be no formal services. Frank's children will be hosting A Celebration of his Life on November 9th.

