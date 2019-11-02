Frank W. DeForge, Jr., 71, of Franklin, died at his home with his loved ones around him on Oct. 28, 2019 following a long illness.
He was born in Franklin on July 20, 1948 the son of Frank W. DeForge, Sr. and Nancy (Cross) DeForge.
He was raised in Franklin and attended local schools.
Frank was a self-employed painter for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Family members include his wife, Sandra (Jacobs) Deforge of Northfield, 2 children: Anthony W. DeForge, Sr. of Franklin, and Tina Pantaleo of Franklin, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Randy DeForge.
Visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 143 Franklin St., Franklin on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 5 to 7:00pm.
Donations in memory of Frank may be made to , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110,
Bedford, NH 03110.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 2, 2019