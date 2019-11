Frank W. DeForge, Jr., 71, of Franklin, died at his home with his loved ones around him on Oct. 28, 2019 following a long illness.He was born in Franklin on July 20, 1948 the son of Frank W. DeForge, Sr. and Nancy (Cross) DeForge.He was raised in Franklin and attended local schools.Frank was a self-employed painter for many years.He enjoyed fishing, and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Family members include his wife, Sandra (Jacobs) Deforge of Northfield, 2 children: Anthony W. DeForge, Sr. of Franklin, and Tina Pantaleo of Franklin, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.He was predeceased by a son, Randy DeForge.Visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 143 Franklin St., Franklin on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 5 to 7:00pm.Donations in memory of Frank may be made to , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110,Bedford, NH 03110.For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com