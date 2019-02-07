Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- Fred Bogacz, 87, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 5th, at the Havenwood Heritage Heights Nursing home in Concord, NH. He was the beloved husband of the late Stasia (Zurawski) Bogacz, who passed away in September, 1985.



Fred was born in Lowell, on November 28, 1931, a son of the late Victoria (Klutka) and Stanley Bogacz. He graduated from Lowell High School. Upon his graduation he enlisted in U.S. Airforce and he served his country proudly during the



Fred is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: David Bogacz and his wife Sherry of Tilton, NH., Suzan Denn and her husband Joseph of Somersworth, NH., Mark Bogacz and his wife Christine of Concord, NH., Kenneth Bogacz and his wife Terri of Dracut and Matthew Bogacz and his wife Colleen of Tyngsboro, MA., ten Grandchildren: Melissa, Joshua, Elyse, Alex, Zachary, Isabel, Brooke, Stasia, Jason, Dylan, 5 Great Grandchildren: Oliver, Liam, Caroline, Gabriella and Amelia. He also leaves his sister: Barbara Singleton of Lowell, a close cousin: Edward Bobusia of No. Chelmsford and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



ARRANGEMENTS: Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, February, 9th, from 9-10AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, MA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM in Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High Street, Lowell, MA. His burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell, MA.





2159 Lakeview Avenue

Dracut , MA 01826

2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut , MA 01826
(978) 957-5032

