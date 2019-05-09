Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Grace (Messier) McHugh. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Graveside service 1:00 PM NH Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Freda Grace (Cole) McHugh, 90, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Franklin, NH surrounded by her loving children. She was born on May 8, 1928 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont the daughter of Ralph and Josephine (Prue) Cole. She was the wife of Dennis McHugh, Ernest Messier and Donald Grant all previously deceased. Born and raised in Vermont, she worked on her parent's farm beside her father and brothers; she was often called the "best boy" her father had because she was such a hard worker. They spent many days skidding logs with a team of horses and milking cows by hand. She was always good to her siblings, watching out for her brothers and sister. In her twenties, she had many adventures with her sister-in-law, Hilda. Freda resided in Canterbury for many years and worked at Sprague Electric in Concord, NH. She raised 8 children and is remembered as always working in her huge garden and tending to farm animals. She loved her chickens, ducks and geese - even though they chased after and bit others! She also enjoyed horseback riding, preserving fruits and vegetables, baking and many crafts. She loved playing canasta and dominos with her family and friends. Going to bingo with neighbors was something she always looked forward to. She was known as the road pounder, leaving at a moment's notice to visit friends or relatives. She loved her family, and loved road trips; she went on many throughout the US and Canada. She loved to do needlework, making many beautiful items for family members. While she resided in Franklin she had many friends at the Bread and Roses kitchen, enjoying their company at the weekly suppers. She also volunteered at the NH Veterans Home for 20 years helping with Bingo and with the care of her two brothers. Freda is predeceased by her brothers Ernest Cole of St. Johnsbury VT, Arthur Cole of Oklahoma both later residents of the NH Veterans Home in Tilton; also Robert Cole of West Danville VT. She is survived by her children, Donna Cole-Grant of Belmont, Anita Whiting of Penacook, Shelley and Dr. Vernon Temple of Saxton River Vermont, Gary and Donna Messier of Canterbury, Sue and Steve Perry of Sanbornton, David and Gail Messier of Northfield, Sandi and Dave Gilbert of Groton and Lisa and Steve Punderson of Hill. Her brother Leon Cole of Andover and her sister Mildred Tibbetts of Charlestown Tennessee. She had many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all. A graveside service will be held, 1:00 pm, May 14, 2019 at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH with Dr. Vernon Temple officiating. Immediately following the service, family and friends are invited to meet at Richardson's Farm located at 170 Water Street in Boscawen to share memories of Freda while enjoying her favorite treat, homemade ice cream. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen, 206 Central Street Franklin NH 03235.

