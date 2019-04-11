Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic Lovejoy Mills. View Sign

Frederic Mills, Jr., 90, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Concord Hospital.



He was born July 24, 1928, to Helen Reed Mills and Frederick Mills, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Dunbarton and graduated from Concord High School, Class of 1946. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Occupational Forces of Japan following World War II. He was a former cemetery sexton of Dunbarton, Civil Defense Director, and a charter member of the Dunbarton Historical Society, as well as a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, serving as a vestry and building committee member for many years.



He owned and operated FM Grocery for several years in the 1950s and was a painter at the New Hampshire Hospital for 32 years before his retirement in 1989.



Frederic belonged to the American Legion Post #65 (Weare) and #116 (Dunbarton) for many years where he served as Sergeant of Arms.



He celebrated 60 years of marriage in October 2009, shortly before his beloved wife, Marilyn Rogers Mills, passed away in November. In July 2018, he and his family celebrated his 90th birthday with a party of friends and family.



He is survived by his sister, Reta Deinhardt, and brothers, Leland and Ray Mills, as well as his five children, Barbara Gorham of Salisbury, Mass., Cheryl D'Egidio of East Falmouth, Mass., Frederic Mills, III of Hampton, Wayne Mills of Dunbarton, and Brenda Barnard of Hopkinton, and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. His brother John predeceased him.



He loved to work in his garden, play card games and dominoes, and enjoyed catching up with fellow church members.



There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at noon at St. John the Evangelist Church in Dunbarton. The Rev. Charles Blauveltwill officiate.



A private spring burial at the Pages Corner Cemetery in Dunbarton will be held by the family at a later date.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 270 Stark Highway North, Dunbarton, NH 03046.

