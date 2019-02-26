Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Briggs. View Sign

Frederick (Fred) Briggs, son of Harold and Margaret (Lenz) Briggs, passed away on February 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born, December 18, 1933 in Schenectady, NY.



Fred graduated from Johnstown High School in 1951 and thereafter enlisted and served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957.



Fred attended Stetson University, where he graduated with a degree in Drafting/Mechanical Engineering. He worked for General Telephone in Johnstown NY, Morrell-Vrooman Engineers in Gloversville, NY and then Rist Frost Associates in Glenns Falls NY, eventually transferring to their office in Laconia NH until his retirement in 1986.



Fred is survived by his loving wife of 35 year, Claire (Meuse) Briggs of Canterbury, NH, sister Katherine Sweet and brother Paul Briggs, daughter Cindy (Briggs) Kimball, step-sons Don and Dan Carroll, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Fred was predeceased by his parents, brothers Clark, Harold and Richard, sister Ruth and Step-daughter Deb Wright.



Fred enjoyed canoeing, camping, hiking, NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt.



There will be no services. The Bennett Funeral Home of Concord will handle the arrangements and he will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.





