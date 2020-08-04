Frederick Lawrence Moss III, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 31, 2020, at the age of 88.
He was born on May 18, 1932, in Norwood, Massachusetts, son of Frederick Lawrence Moss II of Windsor, Nova Scotia, and Hilda (Royce) Moss of Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Fred graduated from New Boston High School in 1949. He joined the Navy that same year, and sailed on the U.S.S. Alcor (AK-259) in 1952. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on June 17, 1953, and was awarded the Navy Occupation Service Medal (European Clasp).
Fred was the faithful husband of Dolores Joan (Alsko) Moss for 64 years. They were married on August 12, 1956, in Washington, Pennsylvania. Fred joined the Laborers' International Union of North America in 1964, and in 2014 was awarded the gold membership card and certificate for fifty years of continuous membership. He was a proud and dedicated member of Local Union 668, actively participating in union meetings and serving as secretary for a number of years.
Fred was predeceased by his elder sister Priscilla (Moss) Kendrick and her husband George Kendrick, both of Weare; by his younger sister Lucille (Moss) Gordon and her husband Richard "Spike" Gordon, both of Goffstown; and by his younger brother Warren Moss, of New Boston. He is survived by his loving wife Dolores Joan (Alsko) Moss of Webster, son Frederick Lawrence "Max" Moss IV and his wife Zee Marie, both of Las Vegas; daughter Lucia (Moss) Ishii, her husband Yasuhiko Ishii and their daughter (Fred's granddaughter) Alyssa Ishii, all of Boscawen; son Royce Moss, his wife Brittney (Reardon) Moss and their son (Fred's grandson) Connor Moss, all of Franklin; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces.
There will be a brief military internment ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:30 am. Friends and family are welcome to attend and are asked to practice safe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
in memory of Fred.