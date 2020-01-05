Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick Grant McAllister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fredrick Grant McAllister passed away peacefully at home on December 29, 2019.



Born August 16, 1946 in Concord, NH to the late Francis and Evelyn (Hugron) McAllister. Fred attended Concord High School graduating in 1965. Graduated from New Hampshire College (SNHU) in 1972 after proudly serving with the US Marine Corps from December 1965 to August 1968.



As a Vietnam Veteran, he bravely served 13 months in the Intelligence Communication area. He loved skiing, boating, snowmobiling and spending time at his camp in Columbia, NH.



He was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather as well as a good friend to so many.



He worked as a Special Agent for the United States Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service for over 24 years working in Portsmouth, Laconia and Manchester, NH.



He was an avid supporter of all Veterans and was very active in the American Legion Post 21, Concord,NH.



He served as Commander for several years as well as Finance Officer for over 10 years. He also was a Lifetime Member of the , Concord, NH. He will solely be missed.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda, his children Fredrick G McAllister II and wife Cheri, Kathryn Adcock and husband Charlie, Kristen McAllister and friend Scot Frechette and Courtney MacDonald and husband Andrew. He is blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Kelsea, Christopher, Chandler, Colin and Grayson and one adorable great granddaughter, Ava. In addition two loving sisters and brother in laws, Sue Place and husband Fred, Fran Boisvert and husband Don as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of his life with military honors will take place on May 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Fred's name to Liberty House, Manchester, NH which helps homeless and struggling Veterans.



To view Fredrick's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit





