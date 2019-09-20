Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. G. Alden Taylor, 85, a resident of the Tilton area for several years, died on Sept. 18, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



He was born in Laconia on June 26, 1934 the son of Weslie and Gertrude (Moulton) Taylor.



Rev. Taylor graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School and attended Gordon College in Boston. He was married to Doreen (Owen) Taylor in 1954.



After 5 years at Sprague Electric in Concord, he returned to school at Philadelphia College of Bible graduating in 1969. He did graduate work at Palmer Theological Seminary and Baptist Bible School of Theology, both in PA.



He was called to Berkley Baptist Church in Mt. Royal, NJ and served as Chaplain at Gloucester Co. Minimum Security Jail (Clarksboro).



Rev. Taylor had an extended ministry of over 18 years at First Baptist Church of Mexico, ME and was instrumental in establishing First Baptist Christian School.



In 1995, he was elected President of the of Maine.



Later in 1995, he was semi-retired in Londonderry, NH doing pulpit supply.



He later became Interim Pastor at Central Baptist Church in Franklin and led reorganization to become Hope Community Chapel.



In 2008, Rev. Taylor was called as Pastor on the historic Northfield-Tilton Congregational Church.



He was predeceased by his wife, Doreen who died in 2011.



Family members include 3 children: James Taylor and wife Debra of Somersworth, NH, Mark Taylor of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Nancy Taylor Busch and husband Donald of Manchester, NH. 4 grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, Leah Busch Davis and husband Matt, Abigail Taylor Hawley and husband Cameron, Wesley Busch and wife Jalen, and great granddaughter Milania, brother in Faith, Robert Sloma, Jr. and wife Donna of Henderson, NE, and nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 10-11 am at Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Rd., Franklin, NH. A service will follow at 11 am and burial will be in Park Cemetery, Tilton.



Donations in memory of Rev. Taylor may be made to: The New England Parkinson's Ride, PO Box 1124, Merrimack, NH 03054 or



Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at

