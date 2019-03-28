Garry Gene Paul 62 of Concord died at Concord Hospital on March 21st, 2019.



Garry was the son of the late Charles Paul and Gertrude Taylor and brother Donald. He leaves his brothers Charles, Ronald, and James. His sisters Linda Laslie, Bettie Cloutier and Bonny Paul, and many nieces and nephews.



Garry worked at Epech Homes and the Easter Seals Society.



He was a member of the American Legion Post 21 of Concord for many years and will be missed by all because of his great sense of humor.



There will be a Celebration of Garry's Life at the American Legion Post 21 on Perley St. in Concord on April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

