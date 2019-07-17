Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Jobin, age 55, of Spruce Street, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Concord Hospital.



He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Normand and Pauline (Drouin) Jobin. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1982. He worked for many years as a carpenter.



Gary was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved playing and watching sports and was a talented athlete. He especially loved attending his daughter Emily's sporting events and enjoyed a good competitive game of cribbage with his daughter. He was an exceptional chef and loved being around people.



He is survived by his daughter, Emily Jobin of Raleigh, NC, his brothers, David, Allan, Dennis and Mike Jobin and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Donald Jobin.



Visiting Hours will be held on Friday (7/19) from 4-7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (7/20) at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

Gary Jobin, age 55, of Spruce Street, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Concord Hospital.He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Normand and Pauline (Drouin) Jobin. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1982. He worked for many years as a carpenter.Gary was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved playing and watching sports and was a talented athlete. He especially loved attending his daughter Emily's sporting events and enjoyed a good competitive game of cribbage with his daughter. He was an exceptional chef and loved being around people.He is survived by his daughter, Emily Jobin of Raleigh, NC, his brothers, David, Allan, Dennis and Mike Jobin and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Donald Jobin.Visiting Hours will be held on Friday (7/19) from 4-7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (7/20) at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.Burial will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord. Published in The Concord Monitor on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close