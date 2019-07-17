Gary Jobin, age 55, of Spruce Street, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Concord Hospital.
He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Normand and Pauline (Drouin) Jobin. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1982. He worked for many years as a carpenter.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved playing and watching sports and was a talented athlete. He especially loved attending his daughter Emily's sporting events and enjoyed a good competitive game of cribbage with his daughter. He was an exceptional chef and loved being around people.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily Jobin of Raleigh, NC, his brothers, David, Allan, Dennis and Mike Jobin and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Donald Jobin.
Visiting Hours will be held on Friday (7/19) from 4-7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (7/20) at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 17, 2019