Grace, so sorry for your loss. Gary, class of 61 was a great HS friend. We had the unique experience in 1960 of spending our HS Christmas vacation driving from New London, NH to Monterey, Mexico and back! It was a trip of a lifetime and a bond between two very young high schoolers that I will never forget. Bless you and your family.

Richard Heath

Bow, N.H.

