Gary L. McGrath, of Henniker, NH, died on April 16th, 2020, at Concord Hospital due to complications from lymphoma. He was born in Yuba City, California, on January 28, 1953, the second of three boys.



Gary was raised in Marysville, CA, by his mother, Emilie Joan Wilson, and his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Herman Keil. He attended UC Davis and UC Chico where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees.



He met his wife, Melinda (nee Smith), during summer school in 1973. They married on June 22, 1974. A daughter, Caitlin, became part of their family in August of 1977, and shortly thereafter, they moved to Lawrence, KS, where Gary earned a PhD in Mammalogy from the University of Kansas. While at KU, he began his world travels, making scientific trips to Mexico and the Peruvian Amazon River. In true Gary fashion, he worked hard to balance his professional life and personal life, always with an emphasis on the latter.



Beginning their lifelong practice of buying and rebuilding near-derelict houses, he and Melinda bought an old farmhouse, complete with a huge barn, outbuildings and about five acres of land. There, they put in vegetable gardens and raised a menagerie of animals including a horse, pony, pig, dairy goats, chickens, and rabbits (not to mention the dogs and cats).



In 1985, their son, Sean, was born, and two years later Gary moved the family to Henniker, NH, to teach in the biology department at New England College. He went on to serve as Academic Dean and then Director of NEC's Arundel campus in West Sussex, England.



In 2000, he switched careers and began consulting for SCT, whose international business took him to Europe, Turkey, Japan, the Middle East, and beyond. He and Melinda took over the Henniker Book Farm in 2005, and he thoroughly enjoyed this third act of his working life. He served on the John Stark School Board and gave to numerous local charities and service agencies.



He was kind-hearted, quick-witted, and had a great sense of humor. He loved baking for his family and cooking in general. He was full of life, starting each day energetically before 5am. Above all, however, he was devoted to his family, and he was relishing his role as a grandfather.



Gary is survived by his wife Melinda, son Sean, daughter Caitlin, son-in-law Oliver, and his grandchildren, Iris and Oscar.



No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local charity or service group of your choice.



