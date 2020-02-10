Gary J. LaRochelle, 49, passed away at his home on Wednesday February, 5 2020. He was born in Concord New Hampshire to David LaRochelle and Phyllis LeClair (Dandy). Gary grew up in Concord attending the local schools and graduating from Concord High School with the class of 1990.



Gary worked for many years in the Massachusetts area as a Underground Utilities Foreman. Gary has lived in the Boscawen-Concord area for his entire life.



Gary was predeceased by his sister Lynn Maynard in 2001 and is survived by his wife of ten years Denise (Mikels) LaRochelle; his three daughters Samantha LaRochelle, Brooke LaRochelle, and Alexis Johns all of Concord; his granddaughters Charlotte "Charlie" Hall and Madeline "Maddie" Hall both of Concord; his step sons Michael Barous of Philadelphia, PA; Nickolaos Borous of Concord; his step mother and father Michael & Peggy Bezanson of Canterbury; his sisters Kelly Johnson and her wife Julie of Franklin; a step sister Nikki Jones of Clinton, MA; a step brother Paul McCarthy of Canterbury as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be no calling or funeral services at this time. A celebration of Gary's life will will be announced by his family at a later date.

