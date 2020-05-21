Gary Lee Ruppert, born April 9, 1944 in East Orange, New Jersey, passed on May 18, 2020 in his home in Concord, NH surrounded by his loving family and friends. After a sixteen month battle with brain cancer, he passed peacefully and with grace, as he lived his life.
Following his childhood in Summit, New Jersey, Gary attended Drew University and Fairleigh Dickinson, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology. He began a career with Chubb Life in New Jersey and transferred to Concord New Hampshire in 1981 with his first wife Patricia and sons Gary and Geoffrey Ruppert. He retired as a Senior Vice President from Chubb and began his second career as a Financial Advisor opening his firm with Ameriprise. He grew his practice with great care for his clients' lives, as well as their financial security. He retired in 2013, with complete confidence that his care for his clients would continue under the guidance of his friend and successor Cyndi Magner.
He was blessed to be joined in life by his loving wife, Julia Wright, whom he met in 2006 and were married in 2019. Kindred spirits, they enjoyed many activities together including gardening, motorcycle rides and spending time with close friends and family. Julia was his soulmate, champion, advocate, and his true life partner through their years together.
Gary was secure in his belief that one must give to the universe and the universe will provide. His warm, welcoming smile conveyed only a glimpse of his true grace and courage. His open and accepting nature, his kindness, his humility, his embrace of non-conventional thinking, and his love of continual learning made him a man many were drawn to. As a result Gary had numerous dear friends who provided much support, love and laughter throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife Julia, his son Gary and wife Kelly and son Geoffrey and wife Kristie, his sister Nola Zusi, brother Fred Ruppert and half sister Von Adkins, grandchildren, Jessica, Mathew, and Josephine as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary was a man who placed more value on giving than receiving. His contributions to the community were many; supporting both individuals and charitable organizations.
Donations on his behalf would be welcomed to either the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301 (or online at popemememorialspca.org) or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please write checks to Dana Farber and include Dr Reardon's Research Fund in the memo section. A celebration of his life will be held in Concord NH at a later date.
Published in Concord Montior on May 21, 2020.