Gary W. Bullock
Gary W. Bullock, age 70, passed away on August 22, 2020, at his residence in Brewster, MA. He was born on December 29, 1949, in Concord, NH, and graduated from Concord High School in 1968.

He was a talented interior designer, attending Pratt Institute in New York City, where he lived for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Mason Bullock and Ruth Evelyn Lindquist Bullock, of Bow, NH. He is survived by a sister, Esther Eddy, and a brother, Donald, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public service. Internment will be at Evans Cemetery in Bow at a later date.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 30, 2020.
