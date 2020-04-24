Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Lorraine (Gibeau) Merrill. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Lorraine (Gibeau) Merrill, 92, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at her home in Boscawen with her family by her side. Geneva was born on September 30, 1927 to late Louis Gibeau and late Harriet Gibeau (Cassauavaugh). She was the wife of the late Bruce Merrill. She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked at the former Beede Electrical Instrument Co. in Penacook. Geneva was an avid reader who enjoyed solving puzzles. Above all else she loved her family.



Geneva is survived and missed by her two daughters; Deborah Merrill of Wilmont, Darlene Merrill of Boscawen. Three granddaughters: Jennifer Paine and her husband Mike of Wilmont, Danielle Beard of Boscawen and Erin Beard of Wilmont, her grandson Matthew Merrill of Boscawen, two great-grandsons Iain McCurry of Boscawen and Jake Merrill of Boscawen, two great-granddaughters Phoebe and Finley Merrill both of Athol, MA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her close dear friends Donald and Jane Moses of Boscawen and June McIntosh of Boscawen. Geneva was predeceased by her great grandson Shawn Curtis Anderson.



Geneva will rejoin her husband Bruce in burial at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen later this spring.

Geneva Lorraine (Gibeau) Merrill, 92, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at her home in Boscawen with her family by her side. Geneva was born on September 30, 1927 to late Louis Gibeau and late Harriet Gibeau (Cassauavaugh). She was the wife of the late Bruce Merrill. She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked at the former Beede Electrical Instrument Co. in Penacook. Geneva was an avid reader who enjoyed solving puzzles. Above all else she loved her family.Geneva is survived and missed by her two daughters; Deborah Merrill of Wilmont, Darlene Merrill of Boscawen. Three granddaughters: Jennifer Paine and her husband Mike of Wilmont, Danielle Beard of Boscawen and Erin Beard of Wilmont, her grandson Matthew Merrill of Boscawen, two great-grandsons Iain McCurry of Boscawen and Jake Merrill of Boscawen, two great-granddaughters Phoebe and Finley Merrill both of Athol, MA as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her close dear friends Donald and Jane Moses of Boscawen and June McIntosh of Boscawen. Geneva was predeceased by her great grandson Shawn Curtis Anderson.Geneva will rejoin her husband Bruce in burial at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen later this spring. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close