Genevieve Cannistraro DeLacey (Gena to friends), 86, died September 30, 2020 after a period of declining health. She passed away at home surrounded by loving family. Gena was born on April 18, 1934 to Alphonse and Catherine (Mobilia) Cannistraro in Concord, NH. Gena attended St John's School in Concord and Plymouth State College where she earned a bachelor's degree in education in 1956.



Gena began her teaching career in Concord at Kimball School, left for a period of time to raise her five children and then returned to teaching at St. John's Catholic School in Concord. Gena later returned to the public schools, teaching first grade at Walker school where she retired in 1994. In her retirement she enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family. She wintered in Juno Beach Florida where she created a whole new group of friends. Gena cherished her trips with friends Eileen and Jim Mayhew and traveling with her children and grandchildren. Her great grandchildren were the new loves in her life after the passing of her husband Lionel in December of 2011.



Gena is survived by four children, Catherine Hellreich and husband Jay Hellreich of Connecticut, Elissa DeLacey of Bedford, Michael DeLacey and wife Tiffany Song of California and Thomas DeLacey and wife Lisa Williams of Bedford; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Hellreich (Jessica Hellreich), Kristen Hellreich Bevilacqua (John Bevilacqua), Allison Hellreich (Sean O'Reilly), Brittany Hellreich Katikapalli (Ashwin Katikapalli), Cassandra DeLacey, Avery DeLacey, Joseph "JT" DeLacey, John Williams, and Francesca Williams; and five great grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Rory, Owen and Zoey.



Gena was predeceased by her husband Lionel DeLacey, son Joseph DeLacey and her many siblings.



Visiting hours will be held today, Friday (10/2) from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday (10/3) at 10 AM at Christ the King/St. John's 72 South Main St. Concord.



Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Plymouth University class of 1956 Scholarship fund or the Carmelite Monastery 275 Pleasant St. Concord NH 03301



