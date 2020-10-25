1/1
Genevieve Rogers
1938 - 2020
Genevieve "Ginny" Rogers, 81, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Epsom Health Care Center. Born on October 29, 1938 in Holston, VA the daughter of William McKinley and Kathleen (Reedy) Kestner.

She was a long time member of the Advent Christian Church in Northwood, the Coe Brown Alumni Association, Folly Farm Quilters, Northwood Historical Society and the Harvey Lake Women's Club.

Genevieve was predeceased by her husband, Dr. George B. Rogers, her parents, 3 brothers, an infant son and a daughter.

Members of her family include her daughters, Teresa Critzer of Glen Burnie, MD, Eileen Grund of Rochester, NH and Melissa Asher of Abingdon, VA; 6 siblings; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. At the convenience of the family Genevieve will be buried next to her husband at Pine Grove Cemetery in Northwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Genevieve's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Northwood AC Church, PO Box 115 Northwood, NH 03261.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Genevieve Rogers.

Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 25, 2020.
