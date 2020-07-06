While growing up, I remember having a couple of summer vacations with the multi-generational Welch family in Rutland, Vermont. He was always eager to welcome me into the home and family along with the many cats that inhabited the homefront. Geoff was an avid reader then and his stack of comic books was impressive.

Sadly the decades passed and we were not in touch much beyond that. My father became phone friends with Geoff during the later part of my Dad's life. I believe the conversations revolved around WWII in which my father served with the Marines in the South Pacific. I'm sure he enjoyed the inquiries and banter as much as Geoff did.

I knew Geoff as a kind and good man and in reading his obituary see how that played out throughout his life.

May he rest in peace.

Margaret Ann Given, Cousin





