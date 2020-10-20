Mr. George A. Buxton, of Allenstown, NH, passed away peacefully on the night of October 18th, 2020 at the age of 72.
George was born on January 18th in Manchester, NH to his loving parents, George C. Buxton & Aline Mons-Buxton. He was raised for the entirety of his life in his home state of New Hampshire where he attended Manchester Memorial High School, and met the love of his life and forever sweetheart, Judy Lula. George went on to attend Manchester Vocational College and specialized in drafting and design.
In his early years, George honorably served in the Air Force National Guard at Pease International Airforce Base as an airplane mechanic. His career path eventually led him into various technical vocations. George was formerly employed at Sanders Associates as a draftsman. He also spent many years at Dobles Chevrolet, as well as Cavanaugh Brothers Harley Davidson. Ultimately, he spent the last 20 years of his professional career as a dedicated, and very well-known parts manager for Heritage Harley Davidson. George enjoyed many outdoor pleasures such as camping, shooting, snowmobiling, and fishing. He will be missed most dearly for his infectious laughter, his eternal honesty and candor, and his kind heart.
George will remain endlessly loved and ceaselessly remembered by his surviving wife, Judy; his son, Carl Buxton, and his wife Heidi, as well as his granddaughter Melanie, and grand-puppy Ozzy.
At George's request, no formal services will be held. May his soul forever rest in peace. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Allies in Manchester, NH. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com