Franklin
Mr. George A. Doucette, 89, a lifelong Franklin resident, died at Lakes Region General Hospital on Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born in Franklin on May 18, 1930 the son of Charles and Antonia (St. Cyr) Doucette.
He served in the US Navy from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1954 and was a veteran of the Korean War.
For over 30 years, he was employed by MA Crowley Trucking prior to retiring. He was a life member of Franklin VFW Post #1698 and was a communicant of St. Paul Church.
His wife, Corinne (Touchette) Doucette died in 2015 after 65 years of marriage. George and his late wife enjoyed camping at Russell Pond Campground in Woodstock, NH, where they served as campground hosts for many years. Their camping wasn't limited to NH - they made their way across the United States more than once, including all the way to Alaska.
Anyone that knew George will remember his booming laugh and his love of all things humorous. He loved fishing and hunting and knew all the tricks of catching fish at the Pond - wisdom he would share for a small fee. Above all, his family was his greatest love, and he enjoyed any and all events that brought him, his children and their families together.
Family members include his children, Gary Doucette and his wife Jane of Gilford, Scott Doucette and his wife Lee Ann of Franklin, and Laurie Doucette and her wife Kristy Moen of Pembroke; 5 grandchildren: Lisa Foose and husband Shannon, Dawn Pelletier and husband Marty, Derek Doucette and wife Kieran, Desiree Smith and husband Kenny, and Dan Doucette and wife Alison; Great grandchildren: Destiny, Amber, Nolan, Nora, Louis, Lennon, and Navi; Great great grandchild: Luna, nieces and nephews; Michael Buttice and his wife Linda and their daughters Samantha and Ashley of Long Island , NY whom he considered family.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers: Charlie and Eugene.
Visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin on Tuesday, Aug27, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10 am in St. Paul Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of George may be made to NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 21, 2019