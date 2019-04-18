A graveside service for George A. Kidder, Jr., 92, who died on March 8, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 A.M in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Kidder Jr..
A celebration and lunch will follow at 11:30 A.M. at the Highland Lake Grange Hall in East Andover, corner of Route 11 and Chase Hill Road. Remarks will be at 12:00 Noon.
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 18, 2019