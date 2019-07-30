Franklin- George A. LeClair Sr. age 87 died Friday July 26 at the Concord Hospital. He was born May 30, 1932 in Grasmere NH son of the late Peter and Eva (Hooker) LeClair. He served his country in the United States Army serving during the Korean War from 1950-1953 as rank of CPL. George worked for the City of Concord Public Works with the water department for 17 years, retiring in 1977.
He was a member of the American Legion, a parishioner of Christ the King/St. John's Parish.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Pauline (Smith) LeClair, two sons, David LeClair of Henniker, Richard LeClair of Hill and his partner Sherry, a daughter; Patricia Holler of Pembroke and her partner Matt Allgeyer, five grandchildren; Tyler, Brandon, Jason, Kacy, Kelly and 13 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son; George LeClair Jr. and four siblings.
Funeral services with military honors will be held on Friday Aug. 2 at 2:30PM at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Rt. 3 Boscawen.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019