George A. Weber (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Parish
43 Essex St
Andover, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Parish
43 Essex St
Andover, MA
Obituary
Concord - George A. Weber, age 80, died Wednesday, September 18 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Floral Park, NY on May 9, 1939. Son of the late Joseph and Alva (Fuellert) Weber.

George was a graduate of Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon CT and Northeastern University in Boston. He served his country in United States Army. George was an Aerospace Engineer, a career lasting 39 years. He worked for Avco Systems, Wilmington, MA for 18 years, Harold Rosenbaum Associates, Burlington, MA for 7 years, and the US Department of Defense, Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C. for 14 years, retiring in 1999.

George was a member of the Boy Scout Troop No. 55 Committee, donated his time to coach little league in Billerica, MA, was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Council 112, Concord, and Food Pantry volunteer and director of the former St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Peter's Church, Concord.

He was member of Augustinian Seculars, an Affiliate of the order of St. Augustine (OSA), and a member of National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE).

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, M. Irene (Rheaume) Weber, three sons, David and his wife Sherie of Derry, NH, Mark and his partner Lynn Mendonca of Dracut, MA, and John and his wife Melissa "Lisa" of Woodstock, GA, and ten grandchildren - Matthew, Michael, Brendon, Stephanie, Sarah, Andrew, Lauren, Cailyn, Corey and Roiya.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24 from 5 to 8 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St, Concord, NH.

Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 AM at St. Augustine Parish, 43 Essex St, Andover, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM.

Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Andover, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, Manchester, NH, or to your local Food Bank or .

Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019
