George Andrew Robertson, of New London, New Hampshire, passed away May 1, 2019 at his home. He was 78.



George was born in Dundee, Scotland, the son of Dr. George Victor Robertson and Amelia Nesta (Duncan) Robertson. He spent many of his younger years in Johannesburg, South Africa before returning to the United Kingdom in his mid-teens to finish his schooling, attending Madras College in St. Andrews, Scotland.



Following his formal education, George joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) in 1959, serving assignments with the No. 65 Squadron and was primarily stationed in the Far East. George trained as an electrical engineer and specialized in the operation and maintenance of radar systems and surface to air (SAM) guided missile systems, including the Bristol Bloodhound Mk II missile system.



During his time in the Royal Air Force, George was on leave when he met his wife, Ellen. George's mother asked that he help a fellow student of hers at St. Andrew's University turn off the gas at her apartment so she could go home for Christmas. Their first date was seeing "From Russia with Love", they became engaged while Ellen visited George during his time stationed in Singapore, and they married in 1967.



George attained rank of sergeant prior to being honorably discharged from his assignment at RAF Newton (England) in 1969 upon receiving a United States-based job offer with the Communications Satellite Corporation (COMSAT). At this time, George and his family moved to Gaithersburg, MD. He worked with COMSAT's IntelSat program, serving as a senior staff engineer and then traveling world-wide as the general manager of COMSAT's M&S Technical Training Center, training earth station technicians. He retired from COMSAT in the 1995 and moved to New Hampshire.



George joined the New London Fire Department in 2000, receiving his Firefighter Level I certification in 2005. He served as an active member of the New London Fire Department for 15 years before becoming an emeritus member in 2015. George also trained as an Emergency Medical Technician and served with the New London Hospital Ambulance Service, receiving his EMT-Intermediate certification in 2005. He also served with the Springfield Rescue Squad.



George was a member and Honorary Past Master of King Solomon's Lodge #14 of Elkins and a member of the Bektash Shrine of Concord. He was a lifetime member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Royal Air Forces Association.



George enjoyed astronomy (a hobby that led him to build his own telescopes), woodworking, world travel, hiking, photography, and spelunking. Friends knew him for his wonderful sense of humor, as well as for his expertise in troubleshooting and being able to fix almost anything. His daughters (and their husbands!) benefited from his very precise tutorials on many household skills, particularly learning the appropriate strategy for loading a dishwasher. George especially enjoyed the times he spent with his family and friends, 4th of July parties showcasing his expertise in pyrotechnics, and barbequing under the watchful eyes of his terriers and many grandpaws. Preceding him in death in 2009 was the family's extraordinarily well-traveled 1972 avocado green Chrysler Town & County station wagon, which George treasured for the 377,000+ miles of family memories.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen (Lishman) Robertson; daughters Jane E. Robertson of Green Lane, PA and Katherine F. Robertson of Marlow, NH, and their husbands, M. Robert Turner III and Douglas Stewart, respectively; his brother Atholl Duncan Robertson and wife Cathy, of Auckland, New Zealand; his dear first cousins Meg Parkes, Gillian Duncan, and Jenny Grinshaw, all of Wirral, England; and his beloved bright metallic blue 1976 Chrysler Cordoba.



Services will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 52 Gould Road, New London. Friends may visit that morning from 9:00 -10:00 A.M. at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH. Masonic services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. by King Solomon's Lodge #14 of Elkins.



Burial will be private at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to those organizations George cherished most: The New London Fire Department, 375 Main Street, New London, NH, 03257; King Solomon's Lodge Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 295, Elkins, NH, 03233; or the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH, 03748.

