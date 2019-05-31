Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Anthony Bisson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Anthony Bisson, 84, of Largo, Florida passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. George was born in Concord, New Hampshire on July 21, 1934 to Edwin and Jeanette (Rivet) Bisson.



George served in the Air Force for 12 years and the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was proud of his service to our country for which he loved. George enjoyed listening to jazz music, dancing, and Tuesday night joker poker with friends and he was an avid New England Patriots fan. George loved spending time with family and friends and with his longtime companion and love, Cheryl Yoder of Largo, Florida.



Besides his parents, George is predeceased by his son, Mark Bisson, daughter Wanda Bisson, sisters Lorraine Brewster and Joyce Rossignol Ogle, brothers Robert and Joseph Bisson.



He is survived by his son Ron T. Bisson and his wife Sherry Bisson of Penacook and brother Alfred Bisson of Concord, three grandchildren, Michael Bisson, Jessi Bisson and Sarah Klotz, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A military service will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM.





Published in The Concord Monitor on May 31, 2019

