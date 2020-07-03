George B. Descoteau, Died on Friday June 26th surrounded by his children after a period of declining health. Currently lived in assisted living in Massachusetts near his children.
George Benjamin Descoteau of Bow, NH for 55 years, originally from Troy, NH - age 89 years old. Wife, Patricia Anne Larro originally of Marlborough, NH married for 44 years - predeceased him in 1995.
Agency Manager - Peerless Insurance Company from 1958 -1970. Owner of the Capitol Group Insurance Agency, Concord NH from 1970-1984. He then sold to the Allied Insurance Agency and began working with them on a semi-retirement basis.
Was a member of the Bow Community Men's Club for many years. Bow Rotary Club, Bow Rotary lifetime member and past president, recipient of the Paul Harris award .
Survived by his children Michael Descoteau - NH/Montreal, Gayna Hoffman - Melrose, MA, Lauren Descoteau - Belmont MA and Lynn Mansfield - Marston Mills MA. His grandchildren 3 Ryan Descoteau, WA - Amanda Hoffman, Melrose, MA and Arielle Descoteau NYC. Five siblings Marion Traverso of Nashua, NH, Richard Descoteaux of Swanzey, NH, Thomas Descoteaux of Jaffrey, NH and the late Joseph Descoteaux of Keene, NH and Pauline Kendall of Keene, NH.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Meals on Wheels 2 Industrial Park Drive Concord, N.H. 03301 or the Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home 617 Arsenal Street Watertown MA 02472. online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com