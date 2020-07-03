1/1
George B. Descoteau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George B. Descoteau, Died on Friday June 26th surrounded by his children after a period of declining health. Currently lived in assisted living in Massachusetts near his children.

George Benjamin Descoteau of Bow, NH for 55 years, originally from Troy, NH - age 89 years old. Wife, Patricia Anne Larro originally of Marlborough, NH married for 44 years - predeceased him in 1995.

Agency Manager - Peerless Insurance Company from 1958 -1970. Owner of the Capitol Group Insurance Agency, Concord NH from 1970-1984. He then sold to the Allied Insurance Agency and began working with them on a semi-retirement basis.

Was a member of the Bow Community Men's Club for many years. Bow Rotary Club, Bow Rotary lifetime member and past president, recipient of the Paul Harris award .

Survived by his children Michael Descoteau - NH/Montreal, Gayna Hoffman - Melrose, MA, Lauren Descoteau - Belmont MA and Lynn Mansfield - Marston Mills MA. His grandchildren 3 Ryan Descoteau, WA - Amanda Hoffman, Melrose, MA and Arielle Descoteau NYC. Five siblings Marion Traverso of Nashua, NH, Richard Descoteaux of Swanzey, NH, Thomas Descoteaux of Jaffrey, NH and the late Joseph Descoteaux of Keene, NH and Pauline Kendall of Keene, NH.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Meals on Wheels 2 Industrial Park Drive Concord, N.H. 03301 or the Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home 617 Arsenal Street Watertown MA 02472. online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved