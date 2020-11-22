George Edward Sawtelle, 92, passed away Saturday Nov.14, at his home surrounded by his family.



George's foremost legacy is an "impressive array of links laurels" (The Concord Daily Monitor) as a "weekend golfer". From 1950 - 1959 he won various Beaver Meadow Club championship and city championship titles. Ruel Colby described him in The Concord Daily Monitor "as one of the most remarkable golfers in Beaver Meadow annals" ... at that time.



After retiring from the golf scene, carpentry became his second passion. George retired from the State of New Hampshire as a carpenter. At home his workshop was his "sanctuary". There he created and constructed many family heirlooms for his wife, children, and grandchildren.



George was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Mary Rose Lebrun. George and Rose will be remembered for 50 years of gathering the entire Sawtelle family together and serving Thanksgiving dinners; as well as, hosting numerous parties for family and friends, working together on projects around their home, canning and processing food from their gardens, and making their popular Swedish meatballs for family events.



George is survived by his three daughters, Dr. Eleanor Papazoglou, Susan Whited, and Julie Sawtelle; his brother, Verne Sawtelle and his sister Barbra Brown; his granddaughters, Kary Lowe of Florida and Alethea Jacobs and her husband Bruce Jacobs of the United Kingdom, two great grandchildren, Dylan and Maggie Jacobs; and several nieces and nephews.



George's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the CRVNA Hospice Program for their guidance, support, and care; the medical staff at Concord Family Medicine; the support and resources of Service Link; the caregivers from Age at Home for their companionship; and the EMTs of the Chichester Fire Department for all their assistance.



Cemetery services and a Celebration of the lives of George and Rose will be announced at a later date. The family request that friends and family who wish to honor George and Rose donate to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301-3502.



