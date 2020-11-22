1/1
George Edward Sawtelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edward Sawtelle, 92, passed away Saturday Nov.14, at his home surrounded by his family.

George's foremost legacy is an "impressive array of links laurels" (The Concord Daily Monitor) as a "weekend golfer". From 1950 - 1959 he won various Beaver Meadow Club championship and city championship titles. Ruel Colby described him in The Concord Daily Monitor "as one of the most remarkable golfers in Beaver Meadow annals" ... at that time.

After retiring from the golf scene, carpentry became his second passion. George retired from the State of New Hampshire as a carpenter. At home his workshop was his "sanctuary". There he created and constructed many family heirlooms for his wife, children, and grandchildren.

George was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Mary Rose Lebrun. George and Rose will be remembered for 50 years of gathering the entire Sawtelle family together and serving Thanksgiving dinners; as well as, hosting numerous parties for family and friends, working together on projects around their home, canning and processing food from their gardens, and making their popular Swedish meatballs for family events.

George is survived by his three daughters, Dr. Eleanor Papazoglou, Susan Whited, and Julie Sawtelle; his brother, Verne Sawtelle and his sister Barbra Brown; his granddaughters, Kary Lowe of Florida and Alethea Jacobs and her husband Bruce Jacobs of the United Kingdom, two great grandchildren, Dylan and Maggie Jacobs; and several nieces and nephews.

George's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the CRVNA Hospice Program for their guidance, support, and care; the medical staff at Concord Family Medicine; the support and resources of Service Link; the caregivers from Age at Home for their companionship; and the EMTs of the Chichester Fire Department for all their assistance.

Cemetery services and a Celebration of the lives of George and Rose will be announced at a later date. The family request that friends and family who wish to honor George and Rose donate to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301-3502.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved