Service Information
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
143 Franklin Street
Franklin , NH 03235
(603)-934-2408

Calling hours
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home
143 Franklin Street
Franklin , NH 03235

Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
110 School Street
Franklin , NH

George F Sargent Sr., age 96, passed peacefully on May 26, 2019 at the NH Veterans Home. George was a member of the Greatest Generation. He was born in Franklin, NH on October 3, 1922 to Inez and Walter Sargent. He grew up in Franklin and raised a family there.George served in World War II in the 4th Marine Division and fought in the Pacific campaign of Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima. He was always and forever a proud Marine. He received two presidential citations for action on Saipan and Iwo JimaHe married his sweet heart Rita on July 13, 1946. Rita predeceased him by 3 months. They were married for 72 years, a lifelong love affair. They are together again as they should be. Their marriage was beautiful and loving and full of laughter.They lived in Franklin and Northfield until 1998. They spent their retirement years traveling, wintering in Florida, and enjoying life. For the last 20 years they lived in Wolfeboro, NH on Lake Winnipesaukee surrounded by family.George worked for most of his career at JP Stevens Textiles as a shop foreman and then for the NH State Parks as a manager of Wellington State Park for 8 years. He also worked for the Franklin and Winnisquam School District until he retired in 1989.George served his community as a Ward Councilman in Franklin and was active in the VFW, Knights of Columbus and NH Chapter 4th Marine Div. Assoc. He was a communicant of St.Paul Church in Franklin and St. Katharine Drexel in Alton.George loved the Red Sox, golf, birdwatching, and a good meal but his biggest love was his family. He was funny, gentle and kind. His humor was such a gift for his family and friends.His family were his biggest fans, they adored him and he adored them. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is survived by his children, Dianne Wasmuth of Wolfeboro, NH. George Sargent Jr. and spouse Debby of Franklin, NH. Bette Coffey and spouse David of Wolfeboro, NH. He has 9 grandchildren, Courtney Silva and spouse Matt, Heather Lynch and spouse Chris, Evan Coffey and spouse Ana, Melissa Dorsey and spouse Garrett, Andrew Coffey and spouse Sarah, Shala Sargent, Rob Swan and spouse Anna, Doug Wasmuth, Craig Wasmuth and spouse Sharon. He has seven great grandchildren as well as five step great grandchildren.The family wishes to thank all of George and Rita's caregivers who helped us keep them in their home, safe and happy. We could not have done it without you. Special thanks to Central NH VNA, Meals on Wheels, SB nursing care.George spent his last few months at Wolfeboro Bay Nursing home and the NH Veterans Home. Thank you to the staff of these facilities for your care for him.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton NH, 03276Calling hours will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home,143 Franklin Street, Franklin NH from 2:00 - 4:00 pm.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Church, 110 School Street, Franklin NH on Monday, June 3 at 11 am.A private graveside service will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery.For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

