George F. Theriault, Jr., 77, of Newbury, NH passed away April 27, 2020. Born in Hanover, NH he attended the American University in Paris and graduated from Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT.
George spent more than three and a half decades working at the New Hampshire Association of the Blind (now Future in Sight) in Concord, NH. He began with a role in development to move on to become NHAB's CEO before retiring in 2016. He was involved with several non-profit agencies helping further their philanthropic efforts on behalf of the public, as well as serving on several non-profit boards. A dedication to helping others was of utmost importance to him.
As a younger man George taught parachuting and skiing and was an avid kayaker, fisherman and sailor. An accomplished musician, he played banjo, guitar and mandolin.
George is survived by his wife, Celia; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Stu Wallace of Concord, NH; his brother-in-law and sister-in law, Thomas and Rachel Weeden of North Woodstock, NH; his nephew, Ethan Wallace of Plymouth, NH; his niece and nephew-in-law, Margaret Wallace and Mark Santoski of Dover, NH; his niece and nephew-in-law, Michele Chappaz and Christian Samuelson of Montreal, Canada; plus many other family members.
George was a generous, caring and kind man who will be sorely missed. With his passing an extraordinary light has gone out in the world.
Memorial donations in George's name may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 27, 2020