George G. Hill Jr. of Saint Augustine Beach, Florida, died on November 12, 2020 at the age of 67. He passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family.



George was born in New Jersey in 1953. His parents were George G. Hill and his wife Marcia Bissell Hill of East Orange, NJ. In 1955 they moved to Livingston where George Jr. grew up.



After graduating college George lived in South Brunswick NJ and Washington DC. He married Margianne (Margie) Wilson in 1979 after which they had a year's honeymoon in Europe camping. The young couple then settled down in New Hampshire for 36 years. His wife Margie retired from teaching in 2016 and they moved to Saint Augustine Beach. George retired in 2017.



George graduated in the top 10% from Livingston High School in 1971 and was a 3-letter athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated with a BA with Distinction in Geography from Rutgers in 1975, lettered in soccer 3 years and was co-captain of the team his senior year. The luckiest day of his life came at a college dance in 1973 when he met his love and soulmate Margie, a senior at the time at Douglass College (women's school of Rutgers). After his graduation from Rutgers, he began a 40-plus year career in Data Processing, ending as a data warehouse executive advisor.



George is survived by his wife Margianne "Delightful" Hill as he lovingly called her, and 2 children, Brendan and Alison Hill. George has 4 surviving sisters, Nancy Hill Rosenthal, Betsy Hill Schechter, Joanne Hill Molter, and Carolyn Hill Franca.



George loved hiking, cross-country skiing, tennis, biking, camping, dancing, body surfing/boogie boarding, playing guitar, listening to music among other things. He attended Woodstock in 1969 with his life-long friend David Cooney. In retirement George and Margie bought an RV and spent summers touring America the Beautiful.



In lieu of flowers, take a moment and go outside and marvel at the beauty and wonder of our natural world and universe.



