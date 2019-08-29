Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George H. Bibaud. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Bibaud, 86, of Manchester, Concord and Stratham New Hampshire, passed away on August 25th, 2019. George was born in Manchester, the son of Hilaire and Antoinette "Toni" Bibaud.



He attended grade and high school at St. Anthony's and is an alumnus of St. Anselm's College.



George is survived by his younger sister Alice and husband Lewis Locke and two nieces; a son Gil and wife Pricilla and a son and a daughter; a daughter Anna Marie, who passed away May 9, 2014, who left two sons and two grandchildren; a daughter Patricia with husband Marc Rivard, one son, one grandson and two granddaughters; and a son Greg, who has one son, two daughters and three grandchildren.



George was very proud of all of his family; 3 children remaining, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, and did his best to stay in touch with them right to the end. God bless all of his family and the very many good friends.



George will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Tuesday, September 3rd at 3:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter.



