Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104

George H Evans Jr., age 63, left this world to join his loving parents and his beloved horses Monday December 16th.



Born April 10, 1956, to Eleanor and George Evans, Sr. he lived his entire life at the family farm in Hopkinton. George was born with Downs Syndrome and the doctors recommended he be institutionalized. His family did not follow those recommendations and never regretted their decision to keep George with them at home. He was a joy to have and a big help around the house and in the barns where he loved being with the horses.



George began his schooling at age 4 at Miss Jacques Private School and completed his schooling at Morse Center in Manchester which he attended for five years.



George loved everyone and although he was unable to speak, he was very good at communicating. He was very aware of other people and would not hesitate to give you a hug if you were sad. His smile would light up any space he was in.



George loved to dance and bowl but his real love was horses. He would communicate his love to them and they returned his love with a gentleness that was intuitive and beautiful to see.



Special Olympics began in New Hampshire in 1969 and by the following year, George was competing in the Softball Throw. Shortly after New Hampshire Special Olympics added an Equestrian component, around 1988, George began competing in riding and driving with Quest and Sugar his special horses until they died and he began competing with Candyman, a gentle horse that could read George's movements and keep him safe. Candyman and George had a very special bond and love for each other that was apparent to all who saw them together. After he lost Candyman, he continued to compete with many different horses and Minis and he loved them all.



In 1995, he attended the Special Olympic World Games in Connecticut where he did a demonstration on Carriage Driving.



His final Special Olympic competition was in 2019 when, although he was in a wheelchair, he received a bronze medal for showing Prize, a Mini Horse who lived at the farm.



George leaves his loving sister and care giver Marcia Evans and many devoted friends who loved him deeply.



George will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. Committal service will be held in the Veterans Cemetery Chapel on Monday, December 23rd at 10:30am. A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring.



In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to may send donations in George's memory to the Merrimack Valley Equestrians, Special Olympics, 650 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to

