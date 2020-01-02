Mr. George H. Morse, Jr., 76, of Center Barnstead, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 1, 2020.
Born in East Bridgewater, MA, George was the son of the late George H. Morse, Sr. and Signe A. (Berquist) Morse. He was raised and educated in East Bridgewater and had been a resident of New Hampshire for over 50 years.
George worked as a meat cutter for over 60 years up until the time of his death. He currently worked at the Barnstead Country Store and was previously employed by Arthur's Market in Rochester, Calef's in Barrington and Harvest Market in Wolfeboro.
George was an avid outdoorsman and also enjoyed yard games with family, trips to Vermont, watching all sports and old movies.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Thomas and Florence "Flossie" Wright.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carol M. (Brown) Morse; their three children: Fred Morse of Center Barnstead, Lana Simonds and her husband Kenny of Epsom and Tracey Therrien and her husband Mark of Alton; his grandchildren: Kevin Covill and his partner Lena Knew, Sarah Simonds and her fiance Zachary Trowbridge, Signe Hughes and her husband Nick, Shelby Therrien and Lucas Therrien. He also leaves his great grandson, Gavin Covill.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, January 5th from 2 to 4 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will take place privately with the family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be sent to the . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 2, 2020