George Louis Manias, beloved and cherished husband, father and grandfather, passed away on the morning of Monday, May 18, 2020, in Concord, NH.
George Manias was born in Concord, NH on July 31, 1935. George graduated from Tufts University in 1958. He met the love of his life, Diane Haeussler of Medford, MA, on the first day they arrived at Tufts as freshmen. Following graduation, George served in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged to attend Suffolk University Law School in Boston, MA. He married Diane in 1961 and graduated from Suffolk as a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1963. They remained married and in love for 57 years. Together they raised and nurtured a loving family with their two children, Bill and Xanthi.
George was a highly respected attorney and, ultimately, a revered justice on the New Hampshire Superior Court. He began his legal career at the Office of the NH Attorney General and then practiced law as a partner at the firm of Cleveland, Waters & Bass in Concord, NH. George was honored to be appointed to the NH Superior Court by then-Governor John H. Sununu in 1985. George was proud to serve on the Superior Court until his retirement in 2000, and continued to work as a judge in senior status performing various judicial roles until 2019.
More than anything, and above all else, George adored his wife, children and grandchildren, and reveled in their adventures, successes and interests - all to which he devoted his undivided attention and all of which his family attributes to his unwavering guidance, care, and love.
Though George was highly respected in the legal and judicial communities, he was an extremely humble man who was more concerned with his roles as a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. George was always present and available, without hesitation, to his children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces as a caring and trusted mentor, advisor, confidante, storyteller, historian and family guardian.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane; parents, Louis and Xanthoula Manias; his brother, Constantine Manias; and his adored grandson, Andrew William Manias.
He is survived by his children, Bill Manias and his wife, Gretchen, of Houston, TX, and Xanthi Manias Gray and her husband, Daniel, of Portsmouth, NH; grandchildren Hayden Manias of Houston, TX and Lannon, Kealey and Ainsley Gray of Portsmouth, NH; and his sister Dorothy Kokulis Stokes, of Venice, FL and Concord, NH.
Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, memorial contributions in George's name may be directed to the Concord Hospital Trust at www.ch-trust.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of George L. Manias.
Published in Concord Montior on May 21, 2020.