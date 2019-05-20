Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George P. Fletcher. View Sign Service Information WOOD FUNERAL HOME 84 BROAD ST Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-1702 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM WOOD FUNERAL HOME 84 BROAD ST Portsmouth , NH 03801 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Newington Town Church Nimble Hill Road Newington , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Concord NH on July 13th, 1935 to the late Harold G. and Carolyn (Colburn) Fletcher.



George is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Ruth (Knox), his sister Susanne Cahalin and husband Don, daughters Holly Conn, Susan Magill, Amy Fletcher, son Michael Fletcher, stepchildren Ronda Baker Hill, Paula Caceda, and Robert Baker; grandchildren Emily Conn, Laura Kordemenos, Katie Conn, Michael Magill, Amanda Magill, Shelby Baker Small, Robert Justin Baker, Jason Caceda, Sarah Pirini, and Trevor Baker Small and several great grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



George graduated Concord High in 1953 and attended Babson College for three years before entering the army, where he served for two years.



He was an accountant and district service rep for International Harvester Truck Company for 25 years, an accountant for Piscataqua Trucking, and sold trucks for Liberty International and DiPrizios Garage. He served as treasurer for the Town of Newington, the Newington Public School, and the Newington Town Church, as well as serving on the Newington sewer commission for many years.



George loved sports! He coached Little League baseball for 15 years. He loved playing and watching basketball, especially the Celtics. He enjoyed "gentleman farming "as he called it; gardening, raising sheep, chickens, horses, geese, cats and of course dogs. He loved his dogs. He loved his kids and family~ spending wonderful times at "camp" at the beach and just hanging out talking. He loved to go for rides in the car and reminisce about his past growing up in Concord. He had many lifelong friends, especially the "North End Snots" who will miss him dearly. He is sorely missed by his best friend and companion, his Bernese Mountain dog, Anni.



A special thank you to his caregiver, Mo Walsh, and Webster at Rye, for their tender care and support.



Services: Visitation will be at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth on Friday, May 24th from 5 - 7pm. A memorial service will be held at the Newington Town Church, Nimble Hill Road, Newington on Saturday, May 25th at 10am. Interment will be in Newington Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes research Foundation at

