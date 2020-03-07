Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. Blodgett. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George R. Blodgett, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 5th, at Pleasant View Genesis Elder Care in Concord. George was born Sept 12, 1926 in Penacook to George H. Blodgett and Elva (Stevens) Blodgett. He attended the local Penacook Schools.



George was a life long resident of Penacook/Concord. After High School he became employed at the Brezner Tannery in Penacook where he worked as a Color Wheel Operator tanning leather. George worked for the company for 46 years, retiring in 1986. Early in his career he married the love of his life, Barbara Cross, and they had two sons. He always enjoyed cleaning and waxing the family car. He loved his cats and one of his favorite activities was dancing, he would go out dancing at local halls right up into his mid 80's.



George is survived by his two sons and their wives Rick Blodgett and his wife Audrey of Concord; Timothy Blodgett and his wife Dianne of Concord; his grandchildren Travis Blodgett, Elissa Blodgett, Avery M. Blodgett, Christopher Blodgett, and Megan Blodgett; his great grandson Avery A. Blodgett; his brother Robert Blodgett of Epsom; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. George was predeceased by his parents as well as his wife Barbara (Cross) Blodgett, in 2002; his sisters Shirley Cummings and Pauline Kissman and his companion later in his life, Thelma Heath whom passed away in 2011.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday March 10th from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 11th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, internment will immediately follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions can be made in George's memory to the CRVNA Hospice home care program 30 Pillsbury Street Concord, NH 03301. The family would also like to thank the Nursing Staff of the Pleasantview Center fourth floor for the caring and attention they afforded George.

George R. Blodgett, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 5th, at Pleasant View Genesis Elder Care in Concord. George was born Sept 12, 1926 in Penacook to George H. Blodgett and Elva (Stevens) Blodgett. He attended the local Penacook Schools.George was a life long resident of Penacook/Concord. After High School he became employed at the Brezner Tannery in Penacook where he worked as a Color Wheel Operator tanning leather. George worked for the company for 46 years, retiring in 1986. Early in his career he married the love of his life, Barbara Cross, and they had two sons. He always enjoyed cleaning and waxing the family car. He loved his cats and one of his favorite activities was dancing, he would go out dancing at local halls right up into his mid 80's.George is survived by his two sons and their wives Rick Blodgett and his wife Audrey of Concord; Timothy Blodgett and his wife Dianne of Concord; his grandchildren Travis Blodgett, Elissa Blodgett, Avery M. Blodgett, Christopher Blodgett, and Megan Blodgett; his great grandson Avery A. Blodgett; his brother Robert Blodgett of Epsom; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. George was predeceased by his parents as well as his wife Barbara (Cross) Blodgett, in 2002; his sisters Shirley Cummings and Pauline Kissman and his companion later in his life, Thelma Heath whom passed away in 2011.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday March 10th from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 11th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, internment will immediately follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions can be made in George's memory to the CRVNA Hospice home care program 30 Pillsbury Street Concord, NH 03301. The family would also like to thank the Nursing Staff of the Pleasantview Center fourth floor for the caring and attention they afforded George. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close