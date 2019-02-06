Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- George Stanwood Day, 91 of Concord, NH passed away in the early morning hours of February 3rd. He grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, lived most of his working life in Topsfield, MA and retired to Concord, NH. George served in the US Merchant Marine, US Navy and the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Topsfield Water Department, a local area veterinarian and was a volunteer firefighter for the Topsfield Fire Department. He had a passion for trout fishing, duck hunting on the marshes of the north shore, and deer hunting every fall in the Berkshires. He travelled the US including once a year to Las Vegas with his wife, Dorothy. She pre-deceased him in 2012 after 53 years of marriage. He leaves behind his daughters, Pauline Lank (Peter), Kristine Pope (Chris), of Concord, NH; a son Russell, of East Wakefield, NH; 3 grandchildren, Amanda Hoyt (David) of Northfield, Peter (Teresa) of Concord, Michael (Tory) of Sanford, FL; and great-grandchildren, Haylie and Austin. He also leaves his nephews, Rob DeSousa and Reid McCall; great nephew Raven Solomon; and his friends, Linda, Tina, Beth, Laurie, Rhianna, Renee, Mark, Catherine and many others.



George had blue eyes that sparkled and a smile that welcomed all to his home. He never passed a slot machine or scratch ticket that didn't need his attention. He made certain there was always a cold beer in his fridge for the men at the Carter Hill Orchard who would visit on Sundays. George would drive from Topsfield to Concord every time his daughter's lawn needed mowing. Mostly, he had a green thumb and proudly nurtured mums for the fall (thank you David Murray), Christmas trees, and other varieties of fruit and flowers.



The family thanks Dr. Julia Burdick and her staff for incredibly competent and loving care, the staff of the VNA and the care givers from Age at Home, Concord Fire Engine and Rescue 5, all of whom worked as a team to assist George in the last 2 years of his life and assisted with a gentle landing.



A brief service will be held at the Chapel at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH on Friday, February 15th at 3PM. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Concord Firefighter's Relief Association, 150 No. State St., Concord, NH 03301; or the Merrimack Valley Chapter of North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association, 101 Coffeetown Rd. Deerfield, NH 03037; or to a . Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Online condolences can be expressed at





Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 6, 2019

Bennett Funeral Home

