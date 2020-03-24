Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgette Cecile Chase. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Georgette was born November 14, 1925 in Manchester, daughter to the late Hormidas and Imelda (Caron) Provencher



Georgette is survived by her loving daughters, Kathleen Sherwell and her husband, Craig of Franklin and Christine Minery of Bradford, VT; three grandchildren, Christopher Sherwell and his wife, Pam of Hollister, CA, Anna Sherwell and Catherine Sherwell both of VT. In addition to her parents Georgette was predeceased by her beloved son, David S. Chase, her former husband Stanley A. Chase and son-in-law Frederick Minery. One of 12 children she is survived by her brother Marcel and sister Rose Emery. She was predeceased by sisters Laurette Hamm and Claire Gammon and brothers Peter, Gerard, Robert, Roger, Patrick, and Maurice. Her sister Angela Johnson passed the day after she did.



Georgette lived her life in Concord, raising a family and working as a secretary for many years for the State of New Hampshire. She loved singing, dancing, the beach, sunshine and fresh air. With her quick wit she was one to say what she meant, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.



The family wishes to thank the Peabody Home for providing an exceptionally loving and caring home during her final years.



There will be no calling hours or funeral.



A burial in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, Concord will be in the summer.



For those that wish Memorial contributions may be made in Georgette's name to Peabody Home activity fund,24 Peabody Place, Franklin ,NH.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

