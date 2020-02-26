Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgette May Comstock. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





11/3/26-2/26/20



Every now and again a really special person is born. One with a life so charmed and charming that it restores your faith in the character of mankind. Georgie was one of those people. A giver, not a taker, she was someone who always asked how you were before any talk of herself.



She was born while the 20s roared and the economy suddenly didn't. She grew to womanhood during the Second World War and married when she was in her twenties.



While Detroit's cars were growing fins she grew two daughters that, after the usual childhood madness, became her lifelong friends. She joined PEO, played tennis and was the keeper of the family history.



Years later her husband suddenly died, but she wasn't alone. Her family and friends gave her solace and companionship as she cried and healed and eventually returned to her old self.



A few years later she married Tad Comstock, another very special person. They were carbon copies, putting family and friends first and their own needs second. Georgie embraced Tad's large family and they all returned the favor tenfold. Those were the years she liked the best, spending time with her best friend.



Time sneaked along, as it always does, and eventually Georgie and Tad were both in their nineties, living a comfortable retirement at Riverwoods in Exeter. In their typical fashion they spent much of their time making new friends, visiting with family and enjoying an easier life.



Then, a few months ago, Tad suddenly took ill and passed. Georgie was ill at the time, and very sad, and never really recovered after that. On Feb. 26th she left us to join Tad.



Farewell Georgie, you lived a good and fruitful life. And please say hi to Tad for us.



A small service for friends and family will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1PM. Burial will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Georgette May Comstock11/3/26-2/26/20Every now and again a really special person is born. One with a life so charmed and charming that it restores your faith in the character of mankind. Georgie was one of those people. A giver, not a taker, she was someone who always asked how you were before any talk of herself.She was born while the 20s roared and the economy suddenly didn't. She grew to womanhood during the Second World War and married when she was in her twenties.While Detroit's cars were growing fins she grew two daughters that, after the usual childhood madness, became her lifelong friends. She joined PEO, played tennis and was the keeper of the family history.Years later her husband suddenly died, but she wasn't alone. Her family and friends gave her solace and companionship as she cried and healed and eventually returned to her old self.A few years later she married Tad Comstock, another very special person. They were carbon copies, putting family and friends first and their own needs second. Georgie embraced Tad's large family and they all returned the favor tenfold. Those were the years she liked the best, spending time with her best friend.Time sneaked along, as it always does, and eventually Georgie and Tad were both in their nineties, living a comfortable retirement at Riverwoods in Exeter. In their typical fashion they spent much of their time making new friends, visiting with family and enjoying an easier life.Then, a few months ago, Tad suddenly took ill and passed. Georgie was ill at the time, and very sad, and never really recovered after that. On Feb. 26th she left us to join Tad.Farewell Georgie, you lived a good and fruitful life. And please say hi to Tad for us.A small service for friends and family will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1PM. Burial will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Georgette Comstock. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close