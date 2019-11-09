Gerald Andrew Marsh (JJ) was born August 5, 1996 in Concord, NH and was called to God on October 28, 2019 from his loving home in Warner.
JJ was a fun loving, caring young man who loved his family and friends. JJ loved to fish and hunt and he enjoyed the Warner Fishing derby for many years. JJ had a kind soul and gave back to his community in many ways. He would help set up for the Warner Holiday Project, he helped with the Warner Fall Foliage Festival woodmen's contest, and you could also see him making his wonderful blueberry pancakes for the many breakfasts at the United Church of Warner. JJ will be greatly missed by all that knew him and loved him.
The memorial service and reception will be held at the United Church of Warner 45 East Main St, Warner, NH 03278 on November 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Warner Fire Department at PO Box 265 Warner, NH 03278.
For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 9, 2019