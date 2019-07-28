Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald H. Wolcott. View Sign Service Information Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory 134 N Us Highway 441 Lady Lake , FL 32159 (352)-753-4444 Send Flowers Obituary





Gerry moved to Bethlehem, NH with his parents, Ernest and Anne Wolcott when he was 3 years old. After graduating from Bethlehem High School he worked for two years to earn the $50 in tuition he needed to attend the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1944 with a BS in Economics. It was while he was attending UNH that he met Lois and they were married as soon as she graduated in 1945.



As a member of Army ROTC Gerry went to OTS upon his graduation and was stationed in CA when WWII ended. He went to work for Shell Oil Co upon his return to New England, eventually settling in RI, and remained with Shell until his retirement in 1982.



Upon his retirement Gerry and Lois spent several years traveling the country along with a 3 month hiatus living on the Costa del Sol in Spain. They purchased an Airstream trailer upon their return and continued their travels eventually visiting every state except Alaska. Their retirement journeys continued by traveling between Destin, FL and Warwick, RI. In addition to traveling they loved playing golf and cards, watching their beloved New England sports teams and most importantly spending time with their children and grandchildren.



Gerry and Lois purchased a home in The Villages, FL in 2003. After Lois's passing, Gerry moved to an independent living facility in The Villages where he made many new loving and supportive friends. In addition, Gerry had the great fortune of meeting a new lady friend, Adeline Crowe, who provided love, support and companionship until his final days.



Gerry is survived by his 3 children and spouses, daughter Susan Thomas and husband Ken Thomas of Pekin Ill and Longboat Key, FL, son Dr. James Wolcott and his wife Jocelyn Wolcott of Concord, NH and daughter Carol Doleac and husband Fred Doleac of Hollis, NH. In addition he has 7 grandchildren; Christopher Hyde, Dawn Taylor, Bradley Wolcott, Darcy Wolcott, Benjamin Doleac and Christopher Doleac, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 26th at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy, Lady Lake, FL. A burial will take place in New Hampshire in the Fall.



Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at

Gerald H. Wolcott passed away on Friday, July 19th. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Lois Waterhouse Wolcott. He was born in Orwell, VT in 1920 and would have celebrated his 100th birthday on February 29, 2020. As a leap year baby he technically was just shy his 25th birthday.Gerry moved to Bethlehem, NH with his parents, Ernest and Anne Wolcott when he was 3 years old. After graduating from Bethlehem High School he worked for two years to earn the $50 in tuition he needed to attend the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1944 with a BS in Economics. It was while he was attending UNH that he met Lois and they were married as soon as she graduated in 1945.As a member of Army ROTC Gerry went to OTS upon his graduation and was stationed in CA when WWII ended. He went to work for Shell Oil Co upon his return to New England, eventually settling in RI, and remained with Shell until his retirement in 1982.Upon his retirement Gerry and Lois spent several years traveling the country along with a 3 month hiatus living on the Costa del Sol in Spain. They purchased an Airstream trailer upon their return and continued their travels eventually visiting every state except Alaska. Their retirement journeys continued by traveling between Destin, FL and Warwick, RI. In addition to traveling they loved playing golf and cards, watching their beloved New England sports teams and most importantly spending time with their children and grandchildren.Gerry and Lois purchased a home in The Villages, FL in 2003. After Lois's passing, Gerry moved to an independent living facility in The Villages where he made many new loving and supportive friends. In addition, Gerry had the great fortune of meeting a new lady friend, Adeline Crowe, who provided love, support and companionship until his final days.Gerry is survived by his 3 children and spouses, daughter Susan Thomas and husband Ken Thomas of Pekin Ill and Longboat Key, FL, son Dr. James Wolcott and his wife Jocelyn Wolcott of Concord, NH and daughter Carol Doleac and husband Fred Doleac of Hollis, NH. In addition he has 7 grandchildren; Christopher Hyde, Dawn Taylor, Bradley Wolcott, Darcy Wolcott, Benjamin Doleac and Christopher Doleac, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 26th at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy, Lady Lake, FL. A burial will take place in New Hampshire in the Fall.Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close