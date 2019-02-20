Gerald Laurence "Jerry" Alley of Fort Worth, Texas died peacefully on February 10, 2019 at the age of 78.
He was born in Boston, MA. on June 3, 1940.
Raised in New England, his fondest memories are his high school years at Andover High School, Andover N.H. where he graduated in 1958. An avid sports fan all his life he enjoyed following his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and his beloved Texas Longhorns. His loyalty to the New York Yankees started as a little league player in Connecticut and never wavered.
After high school, Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country while stationed in Texas and Japan.
He is survived by two sons, Robert and David Alley; David's wife Traci; and granddaughter Haley Alley who all reside in Texas; two brothers James Alley and wife Cynthia of Londonderry N.H., and John Alley of Fort Worth, Texas; two nephews and three nieces.
Jerry was predeceased by his mother Virginia Alley and his sister Judith Ann (Alley) Enos.
Burial will be in the Proctor Cemetery in Andover N.H. at a date to be determined in the spring.
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 20, 2019