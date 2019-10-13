Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Concord- Gerald R. "Jed" "Gerry" Drew Jr. age 84 died on Friday October 11 at the CRVNA Hospice house in Concord with his wife Geraldine by his side. He was born in Concord on December 15, 1934, son of the late Gerald R. Drew Sr. and Evelyn (Plummer) Drew.



Jed a graduate of Concord High School. He worked for the City of Concord for a career spanning 37 years.



Gerald, a lifelong resident of Concord, Jed loved country music and played electric bass and trombone in several local bands over the last 50 years, he dearly loved his many cats that he and his wife had had over the years.



He was predeceased by his son; Gerald R. "Butch" Drew III.



Jed is survived by his loving wife Geraldine "Gerry" (Sturtevant) Drew, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday Oct. 16 at 12 noon at Pine Grove Cemetery, Concord.



Donations in Gerald's name may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord NH 03301.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nursed and volunteers at Mass General Hospital, Concord Hospital 5th floor and the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

