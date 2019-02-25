Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. "Cabby" Caldwell. View Sign

Gerald "Cabby" W. Caldwell of Salisbury, New Hampshire, died on February 20, 2019, at the age of 68.



His sudden and untimely death came as quite a shock but this warm, funny, wonderful and often stubborn man will not be forgotten. He was born on November 7, 1950, in Franklin, NH, the middle child of Daisy M. (Lockwood) and Gerald Caldwell, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister Sandie Avery of Laconia, NH. The Caldwell Family lived in the Franklin-Tilton area through the years. In 2005 Cabby moved to Salisbury to be with Penny.



Cabby is survived by his wife, Penny (Keyser) Caldwell, his daughter Candace Knowlton and her husband Tobey of Laconia, and three loving grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel and Elizabeth (Libby) Knowlton whom he loved more than anything else in the world .... except maybe for Willie Dog, the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox, cold Budweiser, his 2004 Cadillac and sunsets on Keyser Mountain. He also leaves his youngest sister, Betty Boucher of Conway, NH as well as many nieces and nephews.



Affectionately known as Cabby by his family and many friends, he worked as a truck driver for Steenbeke & Sons of Boscawen, NH, retiring in 2011. Cabby was a man of many talents and also worked as a cook at DeNauw's Restaurant in his early years. Cooking became a favorite past-time and anyone who ever ate his prime rib or barbeque chicken thighs will attest to that. Cabby will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was an incredible man who embraced the lighter side of life, he was known for his quick wit, dry sense of humor and was guilty of the occasional prank.



He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 49 Tilton for 28 years and the Franklin Lodge of Elks for 14 years. For years he coached Tilton Northfield Little League, Winnisquam Regional Little League and Babe Ruth. Cabby was competitive by nature and enjoyed playing softball, shooting pool and most of all spending the day on the Golf Course with his buddies.



Cabby's greatest treasures in life were his family and the many friendships he made over the years. These relationships brought him much happiness and he will live in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers and laughs forever.



The calling hours are scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2019 from Noon to 2:00 pm at Franklin Lodge of Elks, Main Street, Franklin, NH. Directly following the Calling Hours there will be a Celebration of Life which begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Lodge.

