1/1
Gerald Yukimori Hattori
1951 - 2020
Concord, NH - Gerald Yukimori Hattori, 68, of Concord, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by family at home after living with Parkinson's Disease for over 10 years.

Gerry was born November 30, 1951 in Ogden, UT, the second son of the late Masaaki and Ruth M. (Ota) Hattori. He was raised in Lawrence, MA, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia A. Hattori in 1973 and soon thereafter moved to Londonderry, NH where they raised their two sons. Gerry worked in corporate finance at Sanders, Lockheed Martin, Sipex, Nexar, and AirNet. He later started his own consulting company and served on the board of directors for several technology start-ups. Gerry held a B.A. from Merrimack College and an M.B.A. from the University of New Hampshire.

Gerry will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather, cookie monster, grandpa, and mentor. Nothing was more important than his family. He spoke of his sons with adoration, in awe of the passions they pursued, always attributing credit for their kindness and accomplishments to his cherished wife. He loved spoiling his grandchildren with sushi and spring onion cakes; they spoiled him back, baking cookies for his visits. Gerry loved hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley with his wife. He was a passionate supporter of the New England Patriots; his seats at Foxboro Stadium have been engraved "Gerry & sons" since the stadium's construction in 2002.

In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, Gerry is survived by his siblings, Stephen and his wife Linda of Tewksbury, MA, Patricia K. of Derry, NH, David and his wife Vicki of Bountiful, UT; two sons, Jonathan and his partner Megan of Lexington, MA, and Andrew and his partner Evan Kuluk of Oakland, CA; three grandchildren, Samantha, Killian, and Nathan; nieces and nephews, Christina, Patricia, Tim, Christopher, Jennifer Lyn, Paul, and Sabrina; extended family; and wonderful lifelong friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: The family is collecting memories of Gerry online at gatheringus.com/memorial/gerald-hattori/4323 and planning a drive-up tribute at the family home on Wednesday, July 15, 6:30 to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the hospice program at Concord Regional VNA (crvna.org or 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301).

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
at the family home
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
