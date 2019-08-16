Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Stone Donahue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine S. Donahue, 69, of Canterbury, died at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House in Concord on the evening of Monday, August 5, 2019, after a courageous struggle with pulmonary fibrosis.



Geraldine was born in Clinton, Mass. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and in 1970 from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing. She went to work at Alexandria Hospital and Circle Terrace Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, and Holyoke Hospital in Holyoke Massachusetts. After moving to New Hampshire in the 1970s, she worked at Havenwood Nursing Home and the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association (CRVNA).



She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of New Hampshire in 1979 and a Master in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 1985. She taught Clinical Nursing at St. Anselm's College in Manchester for five years. Then, from 1985 to 1997 she worked as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the CRVNA.



In 1997, Geraldine established Donahue Consulting Company, a healthcare advisory firm. From 1999 to 2017 Geraldine worked as the Quality Assurance Coordinator and Home Care Nursing Supervisor for Interim Healthcare in Manchester, New Hampshire.



She is remembered by her coworkers as a diligent nurse, a caring mentor, and conscientious, creative, role model.



Geraldine also served as a member of many boards including: Delta Dental Plan of NH, Innisfree Cancer Help of NH, The New Hampshire Children's Trust Fund, Bow Mills Bank and Trust, New Hampshire Board of Nursing, Capital Region Health Care Corporation, Concord Hospital, CRVNA and the Friends Program. During her tenure on all of these boards she focused on an on-going commitment to the community through the mission of the organizations. She worked with them to hone policies, governance, and ethics. Geraldine's proudest achievements are in service to the CRVNA and the establishment of the Concord Hospice House twenty-five years ago. She was proud of her family and her many friends and associates whom she helped along the way.



Geraldine was an avid game player, puzzler, and hostess. She loved children and loved to intrigue them through imagination with play and games. She had endless energy for a well-prepared weekend. She loved to entertain her family and friends at the lake house with everything from themed dinners to delivering coffee by paddle boat to the rafts.



Geraldine was an advocate of equality, in particular equal pay and rights for women. She was passionate about teaching and mentoring. She loved to explore her variety of skill sets to help a friend or colleague find success. She was persistent in encouraging them to be confident as leaders and to continue their growth.



Geraldine enjoyed music, art (especially Georgia O'Keefe) and reading. She loved learning new words and had a dog-eared dictionary with post-its and bookmarks throughout. She had a famed love of candy, especially chocolate. She also loved to bundle herself in a bulky Irish sweater with a hot cup of tea and a good book.



Geraldine was the daughter of the late Claire Nugent Stone and Milton Stone of Concord, N.H. She was predeceased by her brother, John Stone and nephew, Christopher Steward.



Geraldine is survived by her husband, Michael; her son, John; her sister, Claire Ruby; her niece Dori and Dori's children; her aunts, Ruth Wheeler and Marian Nugent; and innumerable cousins; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children who knew "Aunt Geri" well.



A celebration of Geraldine's life will be held August 24 at Shaker Village in Canterbury at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in her name to the Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H., 03301, noting it is a donation for the Hospice House or for The Geraldine S. Donahue Endowment Fund.

